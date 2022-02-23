Elton John forced to emergent land private jet after hydraulic failure

Sir Elton John has dodged a dramatic jet accident.

The 74-year-old was travelling to New York Monday when pilots figured the jet suffered a hydraulic failure and opted for an emergency landing after fighting twice against high winds.

The songster, travelling from Hampshire, was 10,000ft over Ireland when the incident happened. Elton John has a musical gig in New York.

One source said: "The jet was being buffeted and couldn't land. It was horrible to see."

After the landing, the singer took commercial plane to United Stated to fulfil his work commitments.

Plumber Philip Thomson told The Sun: 'The terrible weather and epic gusts made it almost impossible to land. Two attempts to touch down failed.

'The plane was being buffeted and couldn't make it. The aircraft's nose was far too vertical. The plane was descending and was halfway along the runway when it gave up trying to hit the tarmac. It soared back in the air.

'A crowd had gathered after word went around that Elton was in difficulty. And as the plane came around again for a second attempt to land, the storm was doing its worst.'