Scott Disick snubbed from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, Travis-Kourtney’s proposal highlighted

Scott Disick failed to land even a smallest spot in the The Kardashian’s trailer whereas Travis Scott’s romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian stole the spotlight.

The preview of the much-anticipated show was recently unveiled in which the Poosh founder, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were featured.

However, the 38-year-old TV personality didn’t appear in the teaser of the show which is slated to premiere on April 14 on Hulu.

The hotly-unveiled trailer mainly highlighted the Blink-182 drummer’s swoon-worthy proposal as the 66-year-old socialite gushed over the lovebirds, “This makes me so happy.”

“She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened, like, a few times,” added the Skims founder.

Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live and spark of her romance with Pete Davidson will be included in the series.

Khloe’ s recent fiasco with Tristan Thompson has been majorly excluded from the show.

However, the NBA player will make a brief appearance in the scenes which were filmed in September.