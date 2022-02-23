Scott Disick snubbed from ‘The Kardashians’ trailer, Travis-Kourtney’s proposal highlighted

Scott Disick failed to land even a smallest spot in the The Kardashian’s trailer whereas Travis Scott’s romantic proposal to Kourtney Kardashian stole the spotlight.
The preview of the much-anticipated show was recently unveiled in which the Poosh founder, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner were featured.
However, the 38-year-old TV personality didn’t appear in the teaser of the show which is slated to premiere on April 14 on Hulu.
The hotly-unveiled trailer mainly highlighted the Blink-182 drummer’s swoon-worthy proposal as the 66-year-old socialite gushed over the lovebirds, “This makes me so happy.”
“She's never had a reaction like that for me and it's happened, like, a few times,” added the Skims founder.
Meanwhile, Kim’s appearance on Saturday Night Live and spark of her romance with Pete Davidson will be included in the series.
Khloe’ s recent fiasco with Tristan Thompson has been majorly excluded from the show.
However, the NBA player will make a brief appearance in the scenes which were filmed in September.
