Cillian Murphy turns atomic scientist in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy as atomic scientist in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer', see first look here

Cillian Murphy’s first look as the atomic scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's biopic Oppenheimer unveiled.

In the officially shared photo, Cillian bears uncanny resemblance with the scientist as he pose in his first monochrome picture with a cigarette.

Earlier, in an interview with The Guardian, the Peaky Blinders actor talked about his role in the movie.



He said, “I’m interested in the man and what [inventing the atomic bomb] does to the individual.”

“The mechanics of it, that’s not really for me – I don’t have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating,” add the actor as he mentions that he’s preparing for the role by “an awful lot of reading.”

Talking about working with the Inception director, the 45-year-old actor stated, “I’ll always turn up for [Christopher Nolan], whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I’m there.”

Written and Directed by Nolan, the film will also feature Kenneth Branagh, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The star studded cast of the biological drama also includes Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek, Benny Safdie, Josh Hartnett, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, and David Krumholtz.

The movie will feature the life of father of the Atomic Bomb with a sole focus on Oppenheimer’s role in developing the first nuclear weapon during World War II.

The upcoming thriller will be based on Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

The movie will hit the theaters on July 21, 2023.