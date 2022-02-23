Prince William awards insignia at Windsor Castle as Kate Middleton visits Denmark

Duke of Cambridge Prince William awarded insignia to range of people from across the UK at Windsor Castle as his wife Kate Middleton kicked off a rare solo visit to Denmark on Tuesday
Prince William hosted an investiture ceremony and handed out awards to a number of citizens for their services and achievements.
The Buckingham Palace shared adorable photos from the ceremony on its official Twitter and Instagram handles with congratulatory message from the Queen.
“Congratulations to everyone who received an honour from The Duke of Cambridge and The Princess Royal at today's Investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle!”
An Investiture is the very special day when someone who has been awarded an honour receives their award in person from a member of the royal family.
The Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal awarded insignia to range of people from across the UK, who have been honoured for the work they do in their communities on Tuesday.
