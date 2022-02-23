Prince Andrew's settlement with his accuser in sex case left a spot on his and royal family's reputation

Queen's disgraced son Prince Andrew has helped to make the UK a laughing stock around the world, according to TV presenter Jeremy Vine.



The multi-million-dollar settlement has spared the Duke of York from the public humiliation of a trial, but failed to repair the image of the royal family as he would pay an undisclosed amount of money to both Ms Giuffre and a charity for victims of sex trafficking of her choice.

However, Andrew's move could not save him from becoming the target of what appears to be an unflattering Aussie TV programme about him.

Posting a video clip of the programme to Twitter, Australia's 60 Minutes wrote: "TONIGHT on #60Mins, how the rogue royal dodged a bullet - but who’s really paying for his silence?"

The video shows a small part of Prince Andrew's disastrous interview with the BBC's Emiliy Maitlis, where he denies ever having met Ms Guiffre. "I...I have no recollection of ever meeting her ...I...I have a peculiar medical condition," the stuttering Duke is heard to say.

One interviewee is then filmed saying: "The joke was he should have a revolving door in his bedroom. Okay a forty-year-old man with about 50 or 60 teddy bears on his bed... alright fair enough."

The promotional clip prompted Mr Vine to take to Twitter and write: "We have become a laughing stock." His followers were quick to add their own thoughts.

Mark Thompson wrote: "Don’t think most people really care about Randy Andy that much. But yes HM the Queen sets an example to us all. On that basis alone we have a head of state that is admired around the world. So not a laughing stock. Let’s talk up GB once in a while please."

John Smith posted: "Just imagine how we look on the world stage with Andrew and with Johnson as our leader!"