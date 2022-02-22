Kate Middleton, Queen broke this 700-year-old fashion rule

File Footage





Kate Middleton and the Queen broke a royal fashion rule after they have been seen wearing fur.

The royal family has been abiding to a 700-year-old rule that prevents them from sporting fur with their outfit.

In King Edward III’s Fur Act of 1337, it banned people to wear fur including the royal family.

However, the rule has been subject to change by the Queen in recent years.

According to Queen’ royal dresser Angela Kelly the monarch, in 2019, stopped wearing clothing with fur and has since opted to wear faux fur.

The Queen has opted to have her old clothing items be altered to replace real fur with faux fur.

Furthermore, Kate also wore fur back in 2016 along with Camilla which prompted backlash and saw her switch to faux fur replicas.