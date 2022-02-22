Kate Middleton, Queen broke this 700-year-old fashion rule

Kate Middleton and the Queen broke a royal fashion rule after they have been seen wearing fur.
The royal family has been abiding to a 700-year-old rule that prevents them from sporting fur with their outfit.
In King Edward III’s Fur Act of 1337, it banned people to wear fur including the royal family.
However, the rule has been subject to change by the Queen in recent years.
According to Queen’ royal dresser Angela Kelly the monarch, in 2019, stopped wearing clothing with fur and has since opted to wear faux fur.
The Queen has opted to have her old clothing items be altered to replace real fur with faux fur.
Furthermore, Kate also wore fur back in 2016 along with Camilla which prompted backlash and saw her switch to faux fur replicas.
Drew Barrymore cried her eyes out when Spielberg talked her about celebrating E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’s anniversary
BTS band member V finally recovers from COVID-19, agency thanks fans for showing concern
The Weeknd had a belated yet happening 32nd birthday party in Vegas with Drake
Big Time Rush is set to return to the stage this summer after an eight year-long hiatus
The Weeknd announced a TV special to accompany his latest album Dawn FM on Monday
Chris Noth went offline in December following multiple sexual assault allegations against him