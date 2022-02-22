 
close
Monday February 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar hand out sweets in first appearance as married couple

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marked their first appearance as a married couple with a sweet gesture

By Web Desk
February 22, 2022
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marked their first appearance as a married couple with a sweet gesture
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marked their first appearance as a married couple with a sweet gesture

Newly-wed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marked their first public appearance as a married couple with a sweet gesture.

In pictures shared by India Today, Farhan and Shibani made for a dazzling duo with Farhan choosing to step into a cream and gold outfit and Shibani opting for a stunning pale pink saree.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar hand out sweets in first appearance as married couple

The new bride kept her style classic with traditional jewellery adorning her neck and ears and her hair pulled up in a messy updo.

The couple was snapped distributing traditional mithai (sweets) to the paparazzi stationed to snap their first post-wedding photos and the sweet gesture did not go unnoticed by fans who lauded them for it.

Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar hand out sweets in first appearance as married couple

Farhan and Shibani tied the knot in a private ceremony at the former’s family farmhouse in Khandala on February 19.

In attendance were the couple’s close friends and family including Hrithik Roshan, Rhea Chakraborty, Amrita Arora etc. 