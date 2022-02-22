Queen Elizabeth’s horse delivers good news to monarch amid COVID

Queen Elizabeth, who contracted COVID-19 over the weekend, received a much-needed good news courtesy of her beloved race horse.
According to Hello magazine, the 95-year-old monarch’s racing horse, Kincardine, snagged a win at the Federation Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle at Newbury racecourse on Sunday, lending the Queen a mood booster.
Talking to Racing TV, trainer Nicky Henderson said, “We were all sad to hear Her Majesty has COVID – I don't know if that’s COVID medicine but I hope it is.”
Newbury Racecourse also addressed the Queen in a tweet after the race, which said, “We hope this cheers you up Your Majesty! Kincardine wins The Federation of Bloodstock Agents Maiden Hurdle! Get well soon!”
The Queen is notably an avid equestrian and has enjoyed horse races since an early age. She is also the host of the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Park.
On Sunday, Buckingham Palace announced in an official statement that the Queen had tested positive for COVID.
“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement said.
