Lindsay Lohan recreates famous dialogue from ‘The Parent Trap’ on sweet TikTok video

Lindsay Lohan reminisced about her big-screen debut in a TikTok video where she lip-synced a classic line from The Parent Trap.



The 35-year-old actor posted a major throwback on her TikTok account on Saturday and filmed herself recreating an iconic line from her movie which premiered back in 1998.

“Yes, you want to know the difference between us?” Lohan mouthed along to her character Hallie, followed by mocking her twin Annie’s response, “I have class and you don’t.”

Since its release, the fans cannot stop praising as the clip has garnered more than 1.3 million likes. ”You heard it here first,” she wrote in the caption.

For the unversed, the film follows twins Hallie Parker and Annie James who were separated at birth and reunited for the first time at the same summer camp. After bonding over the summer, Hallie and Annie switch places in hopes to bring their family back together.

Lohan previously thanked Nancy Meyers for "the opportunity of a lifetime" when the director, 72, celebrated the movie's 23rd anniversary on Instagram last year.

On the work front, Lohan can next be seen alongside Chord Overstreet in the Netflix romantic comedy Falling for Christmas, which premieres later this year.



