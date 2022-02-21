Karisma Kapoor melts hearts with adorable wish for Kareena Kapoor's son: pic

Karisma Kapoor is a doting aunt who didn't forget to shower her love Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s son Jeh Ali Khan on his first birthday.

Taking to Instagram on the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor, shared a swoon-worthy photo of herself with the little munchkin as she gushed over her nephew’s cuteness.

“Happy 1st birthday to J baba Love you mostest our bundle of joy #babyJ #happybirthday #familyfirst,” the 47-year-old actor wrote alongside the adorable click in which she looks stunning in an all-black ensemble while the birthday boy looked melted fans' hearts in a light blue outfit.

Meanwhile, the 3 Idiots actor also marked her son’s birthday with a rare photo of her boys.

She captioned, “Bhaiii (brother) wait for me I am One today let’s explore the world together ofcourse with Amma (mother) following us everywhereHappy birthday My Jeh babaMy life #Mera Beta#My Tiger#To Eternity and beyond (sic)."





