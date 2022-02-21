Prince William, Harry face ‘forced to make concessions’ as Queen’s health deteriorates

Prince William and Prince Harry have reportedly pushed into a deadline regarding the ongoing feud due to Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 diagnosis and frail health.



Royal commentator Katie Nicholl has made this claim in a new interview and according to Express UK, she was quoted saying, "Harry will want to be a part of the celebratory weekend in June, and will almost certainly be required to appear with William at that time.”

A the moment, "It seems to me that both brothers will have to make concessions.”

Before concluding she also added, "They didn’t seem to find an opportunity at Prince Phillip’s funeral last April to talk properly, but the Jubilee should give them more of a chance to thrash it out one to one."