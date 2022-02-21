Soulja Boy says he and Kanye West are 'all good' post recent rift

Soulja Boy said that he's no longer on bad terms with Kanye West after he recently made Donda hit-maker angry with his remarks on Kim Kardashian's romance with Pete Davidson.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the rapper, real name DeAndre Cortez, updated his fans about his recent rift with the 44-year-old rapper.

“Listen. Me and Ye is all good. Just a lil friendly jokes and fun,” Cortez started explaining. “Don't think I'm against him. We spoke we gon figure things out.”

The Turn My Swag rapper further clarified, “We both two smart individuals chasing our dreams. We both act a lil crazy sometimes but we know what we doing. It's all love never get it confused.”

Cortez also shared screenshots of the Flashing Lights rapper's texts which read, “This Ye. Don't bring up me or my wife no more.”

