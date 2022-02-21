Piers Morgan concerned for Queen Elizabeth: ‘very worrying time for Britain’

Piers Morgan has expressed his concerns for Queen Elizabeth after she tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, saying “very worrying time for Britain.”



The former Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter and shared Queen’s photo with his concerns for the health of the British monarch.

“Worrying for any 95-year-old person to catch this virus, and a very worrying time for Britain when it's our Monarch. Good luck, Ma'am.”

Piers Morgan also wished the Queen a ‘full and speedy’ recovery from coronavirus.

He tweeted, “Wishing Her Majesty, The Queen a full & speedy recovery from COVID-19.”

Queen, 95 tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday but her symptoms are "mild" and she intends to continue with light duties at her Windsor Castle residence.