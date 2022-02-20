Photos: Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her 18th birthday with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown celebrated her 18th birthday with boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Friday.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram and shared swoon-worthy snaps of their matching looks inspired by Barbie and Ken.

Sharing the pictures, the 18-year old actress wrote, "Hey Ken!"

Within no time, Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi, commented on Brown's post, "Ur rly pretty."

The pair channeled the cover of a romance novel, with Brown donning a blonde wig and an embroidered corset over a lacy white dress. Bongiovi, 19, wore a brown floral-printed shirt.



Fans and friends including a few Stranger Things costars, also flooded the comment section with celebratory messages.

"Birthday girl," Noah Schnapp wrote.

Emma Bunton also commented, "Happy birthday lovely!"

For the unversed, Brown and Bongiovi were first romantically linked last June when they were spotted holding hands after he posted a photo of them earlier that month. They made their relationship Instagram official in November.