Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West by flashing middle fingers in new sizzling snaps?

Kim Kardashian seemingly responded to her estranged husband Kanye West's recent posts as she flashed her middle fingers in sizzling black string bikini snaps.

The 41-year-old looked stunning in a black string bikini as she dipped into the pool and flashed her middle fingers during a night swim in shots shared to Instagram on Saturday.

Kim's latest post, which comes after Kanye's objection over his daughter's makeup, set tongues wagging as some fans thought she responded to Kanye's recent posts about her daughter and lover Pete Davidson.

Pete's darling put her incredible curves on display as she rocked two-piece triangle top with matching high-waisted bottoms perched atop her west.



The mother-of-four maintained her status as a fashion icon by jumping into the pool wearing a pair of black leather gloves which revealed her palms and covered just her fingers.



Kim covered her eyes with a pair of over-sized shades. She slicked back her brunette locks as she posed underneath the full moon.

Kanye has waged a public war of words against Pete, who has been in romance with Kimm Kardashian for months, his friends and followers in a series of abusive social media posts.



Kim Kardashian's latest post seems to be a message for Kanye West that she's living her best life with out him.