Nick Cannon addresses rumors of baby no. 9 after Zen’s death

TV star Nick Cannon weighs in on his plans for his family in the future, as well as his rumours of baby no. 9.

The talk show host spoke of it all in a new interview with Dr. Laura Berman on The Language of Love podcast.

He started by saying, "I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore. Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids."

This announcement comes shortly after his pregnancy announcement for baby no. 8. came alongside model Bre Tiesi, barely a month after his 5-month-old infant Zen passed away from a brain tumour.

During the interview, he also rubbished rumours and admitted that all his pregnancies, were made right alongside the mothers, and were joint decisions.

"I'm going to take full responsibility," Cannon went on to say. "because one, I value everything about me so much."