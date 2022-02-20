Dua Lipa splits with long-time management company over financial row

Dua Lipa has ended ties with her management company over monetary disagreements.
The 26-year-old, who is days away from her Future Nostalgia arena tour, currently has no manager. The news has been confirmed by Hits Daily Double.
As per music industry insiders, Dua gave up the partnership over the objectionable size of financial cut she receives from recording and commercial deals.
Variety confirms that Dua is not currently talking with other management companies.
Meanwhile, the New Rules hitmaker is ready to perform in 28 places across the US, including Los Angeles.
Prince Andrew's Duke of York title is no longer welcomed by York locals amid his sexual abuse scandal
Bella Thorne wrote, “I love you I love you happy birthday u Parisian princess”
Atif Aslam paid a soulful tribute to Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar
Lindsey Pearlman, 'General Hospital' actress, found dead at 43
Waseem, 38, was released from jail in Multan after being acquitted on Monday.
Royal fans are left divided following Prince Charles’ first public royal engagement since battling Covid-19