Lizzo drops first look into upcoming reality TV show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls'

Lizzo, known for her body-positive campaign has just decided to debut a brand new endeavour, dedicated to ‘big gurls’ and their confidence, as well as everyday struggles.
The series is set to release on March 25th on Amazon Prime and will feature a search to scout confident, talented women in an eight-part quest.
For this unique quest Lizzo aims to better the lives of girls suffering from the world’s unrealistic beauty standards, mainly because “Girls that look like me don’t get representation,” and it's “time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself.”
