Kanye West hits back over ‘Beef list’ since ‘its twice as long’: ‘Being rich is fun!’

Kanye West has just issued a hilarious reaction to a social media page that just worked to compile an entire list of beefs he seems to have with a number of stars.
He shared his personal thoughts by sharing a screenshot of the entire post, and added a caption that reads, “Come on guys… This list is twice as long You gotta put Apple Spotify Vivendi Universal Lucien Grange Tik Tok Black History Month Obama”.
“The whole cast of SNL Hillary Clinton the Devil himself Corey Gamble Bezos Charlamagne Disney Librals and of course Skete and any and all corny shit in general”.
Before concluding, he also dropped a cryptic shoutout to the true meaning of the nickname he’s been branding Pete Davidson with, for weeks now.
The rest of the caption read, “Can somebody from Chicago let these people know what Skete meant when we was growing up It’s up for everybody!!!!! Wow. Being rich is fun!!!!”
