Twinkle Khanna opens about her ‘foot in the mouth disease,' asks fans to share their stories

Formed Bollywood actor Twinkle Khanna is popularly known for her bold and witty remarks. However, the actor-turned-author has recently opened up about her habit of saying something pointless without giving it a thought.

On Sunday, the Mrs. Funnybones writer turned to her social media handle and shared a picture of herself with a measuring tape. In the caption, she told fans that she has landed herself in trouble, once again.

She wrote, “They say measure twice and cut once. I do that when I am writing but oof I wish I could do it when I speak. In trouble again as usual…. Calling on all the members of the dreaded foot in the mouth disease to throw in their worst moments in the comments or if that’s too embarrassing then throw in a #FootInTheMouth.”

Reacting to her post, many of Twinkle's fans shared stories about their habit of not thinking before speaking. A fan wrote, “It's better to suffer from this disease than being full of pretenses." One said, “Foot in the mouth at all times, as cannot be fake at all. Blunt but true.”

A fan even asked Twinkle to carry on with the habit, saying, "Hum nahin sudharenge (we won't change). We, who are afflicted by this "foot in the mouth" disease will not change. So don't worry, join the tribe."

Twinkle is married to Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. The couple shares two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara Kumar.