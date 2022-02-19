Nicole Kidman's latest 'Vanity Fair' cover slammed for too much editing

Nicole Kidman's cover photos for Vanity Fair is creating a huge buzz not for being jaw-droppingly gorgeous but for being too much edited.

The mag's 28th annual Hollywood's Issue features the 54-year-old actor as she posed in a black mini skirt, designed by Miu Miu for the photoshoot of the latest issue.

“Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” the magazine announced on Instagram.

“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for decades, and her latest role as Lucille Ball clinched her a fifth Oscar nomination,” the caption of the post read.

However, netzines appeared unimpressed with Kidman’s photos as one user wrote, “The airbrushing on her face makes her look like another person that looks slightly like Nicole Kidman.”

“Barely looks like her!” another user commented.

Meanwhile, the Big Little Lies actor has been making headlines with Oscar nomination in Best Actress category.

“There's so much emotion attached to (the movie) that I didn't realize I was carrying,” the actor reacted to the nominations on The Views.