Queen ‘bracing for impact’ as Prince Harry steps in the ring for ‘his own lawsuit’

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly gearing up for another bumpy year as Prince Harry throws his own hat in the ring to fight for police protection for Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet, during their future trips to the UK.



This call-out has been issued by the host and presenter of Sky News, Kay Burley and she feels the Duke needs to be reminded of ‘who we’re most concerned’ with this year.

The host has penned this short clap back in response to news of Prince Harry taking legal action against the Home Office, in an attempt to get police-awarded protection for him, Meghan Markle, Archie and baby Lilibet for their future trips back to the UK.

The basic premise of her note, which has been posted to Twitter, details a yearning to look out for the Queen’s health amid her health fears, and her upcoming Jubilee celebrations.

The tweet is short and sweet but captures the hosts’ exasperated plea candidly.

The same post even serves as a reminder to Prince Harry and is urging him to take up his fight at a later date because, "Oh Harry, is your grandmother not having to deal with enough, young man."