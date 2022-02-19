Britney Spears has good plan to ease people's suffering

Britney Spears to help other victims post conservatorship termination

Britney Spears is all set to help other victims as her conservatorship battle ended after 14 years, according to a source.

"The singer does not want anyone else to go through what she did and is in talks with her team as to how she can be of help to others," according to a statement given to Hollywood Life by an insider.

It added: "Those around her have been suggesting that she start a charity, or some type of organization, to do this."

"Everyone knows that, with what she went through, she has the power to bring change to the world," the source revealed.

The source said that the Piece Of Me singer’s fans are always by her side as “they would never give up.”

"She knows that the time to strike is now and she is ready!" the insider went on. "It is the only way, in her mind, that she will be able to heal from the trauma she went through and those around her think that it is a wonderful idea."