Kelly Clarkson wants her name changed to Kelly Brianne, files document

Kelly Clarkson is making a change in her identity.
The singer-songwriter has reportdely filed documents to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne. The documents, according to multiple outlets, were filed Monday.
Kelly Brianne are the singer's first and middles names. In the documents obtained by US Weekly, Clarkson noted that "my new name more fully reflects who I am."
A hearing for the petition is scheduled on March 28.
Clarkson's decision comes after she legally became a single woman after judge approved her divorce with husband Brandon Blackstock in August 2021. She is a mother to children River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5.
Tom Holland shares how he has been called by multiple people asking the question
Ali Noor has penned a note for Ayesha Binte Rashid, asking for forgiveness
Lily James and Michael Shuman sparked dating rumours in February last year
Jennifer Aniston's infamous salad goes viral again
Olivia Rodrigo has parted ways with Adam Faze 'for a bit now'
‘Justice in Action’ initiative aims to help connect Justin Bieber's fans to important causes