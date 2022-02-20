Prince William surprised Kate Middleton with romantic Valentine’s Day gift: report

Duke of Cambridge Prince William reportedly surprised his wife Kate Middleton with a 'romantic' Valentine’s Day gift, which has been disclosed by some media outlets now.



The Express UK, quoting US Weekly, reported that the future king presented Kate Middleton a ‘huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day, which surprised the Duchess.

“He (Prince William) handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte also helped out on the day and presented ‘handmade Valentine's cards’ to their mom which they made at their school.

The Queen’s grandson and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating.