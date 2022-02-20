Prince William surprised Kate Middleton with 'romantic' Valentine’s Day gift: report

Duke of Cambridge Prince William reportedly surprised his wife Kate Middleton with a 'romantic' Valentine’s Day gift, which has been disclosed by some media outlets now.
The Express UK, quoting US Weekly, reported that the future king presented Kate Middleton a ‘huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day, which surprised the Duchess.
“He (Prince William) handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte also helped out on the day and presented ‘handmade Valentine's cards’ to their mom which they made at their school.
The Queen’s grandson and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011 after eight years of dating.
Sarah Ferguson working ‘day and night’ to ‘keep family together because of Prince Andrew’s settlement
Nicole Kidman recently graced 'Vanity Fair' cover for Hollywood issue
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have been issued a warning regarding their ‘slow to action’ approach to Netflix
Home Office speaks out after Prince Harry offers to foot the entire bill on security costs during future UK visits
Britney Spear has ‘the power to bring change’ as she gears up to help other victims
J-Hope gets candid about the overwhelming presence of sadness in some of BTS’ songs