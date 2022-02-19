Over 2 million people react as Alexandra Daddario dons tennis outfit

American actress Alexandra Daddario on Friday shared a couple of stunning pictures for her fans on Instagram.
The actress donned a black tennis outfit and wrote, "Now I just need to learn how to play tennis."
More than two million people liked her pictures and hundreds others praised her in the comments section of her Instagram post.
Alexandra Daddario,37, recently got engaged to boyfriend 52-year-old Andrew Form, a film producer, best known for producing "Friday the 13th".
More than two million people liked her pictures within a couple of hours after she shared them on Instagram.
BTS has become the first Korean act to cross 1 billion streams on Spotify in 2022
Parents of a famous American country singer asked Prince Harry for a selfie because of his "resemblance to Prince...
Prince William, Kate Middleton struggling over parenting ideals as couple facing ‘conflict’ on both ends
Kensington Palace has put together a special exhibition, titled Life Through a Royal Lens, of fan photos of royals
Zoe Kravitz, who is gearing up for the release of The Batman, will host Saturday Night Live in March
"Most of all, this is and always will be, his home."