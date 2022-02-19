 
Saturday February 19, 2022
Entertainment

Over 2 million people react as Alexandra Daddario dons tennis outfit

The actress reveals she can't play tennis

By Web Desk
February 19, 2022
American actress Alexandra Daddario on Friday shared a couple of stunning pictures for her fans  on Instagram.

The actress donned a black tennis outfit and wrote, "Now I just need to learn how to play tennis."

More than two million people liked her pictures and hundreds others praised her in the comments section of her Instagram post.

Alexandra Daddario,37, recently got engaged to boyfriend 52-year-old Andrew Form, a film producer, best known for producing "Friday the 13th".

