‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ star Alia Bhatt says goodbye to Berlin with gorgeous snaps

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has bid goodbye to Berlin in style after the premiere of her highly-anticipated, upcoming film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, at Berlin International Film Festival.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday, the Kalank actress dropped some of her breathtaking clicks, she took besides a luxurious bath tub.

In the pictures, Alia was a vision in white as she sported a mini bodycon dress featuring pearls and intricate embroidery.

The Raazi actress has paired a matching blazer and a pair of heels to her outfit as she struck poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Bye bye Berlin.”

Fans and fellow celebs including Anushka Sharma and Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section of Alia’s post to shower love on her. While Anushka called her “stunning”, Janhvi wrote, "Excuse me please!"

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia in an intriguing role of Gangubai, who was known as the ‘mafia queen’ of Bombay in the 60s. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Shantanu Maheshwari and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to release in cinemas on February 18, 2022.