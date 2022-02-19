Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar to share screen in upcoming thriller 'Afwaah'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to work in another Sudhir Mishra movie titled Afwaah alongside actress Bhumi Pednekar.
Both actors shared the news on their respected Instagram accounts.
Nawazuddin wrote, “Yeh hai saal ki sabse badi #Afwaah."
"Thrilled to be re-uniting with Sudhir Mishra on this quirky thriller. Bhumi Pednekar is a fine actor and the chemistry with her will be worth exploring."
Bhumi revealed the news, saying, “Officially a part of the biggest #Afwaah of the year!
Beyond excited to feature in Sudhir Mishra’s quirky thriller Afwaah along with versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Looking forward to reuniting with maestros like Anubhav Sinhaa and Bhushan Kumar.”
Sudhir Mishra, who has previously directed Nawazuddin in Serious Men, has lived with the story for a long time and has worked "each day to make it quirky and twisted".
He said, "Beneath all of the quirkiness lies a crucial message which I want my viewers to take back home with them. Bhumi and Nawaz are both such powerhouse performers and together they bring a fresh chemistry. I can't wait to be on set with them.”
