Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn are officially engaged: Report

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged after five years of togetherness.

As per Life & Style Magazine, the Blankspace singer has said 'I do' to her long-time boyfriend right after their vacation in Cornwall. Neither Swift not Alwyn have released an official statement about the news.

In 2018, Alwyn shared how he prefers being discreet about his love life.

"I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work," he told British Vogue.



In 2021, Taylor, however, revealed that she always makes her beau first listen to every song she writes.

"Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write."