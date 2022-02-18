Queen Elizabeth's nephew makes headlines for Valentine's Day 'date'

Queen Elizabeth's nephew Lord Snowden made headlines when he was spotted with two women on Valentine's Day.

According to Richard Eden, British TV personality and senior journalist associated with mailplus, Lord Snowden parted his ways with his wife Serena in 2020 after a 26-year marriage.

Photo mailplus

He said, Lord Snowden, professionally known as David Linely, was pictured coming out of a private members' club in London wit his two female companions. Identities of the women were not disclosed by the journalist.

Eden reported for mailplus that the father of two was married to the daughter of multi-millionaire landowner Earl of Harrington, Viscount Petersham.





