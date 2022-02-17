Prince Charles’ post-COVID trip cancelled due to ‘strong weather’

Prince Charles’ upcoming trip to Newport and Swansea on Friday was cancelled in the wake of storm Eunice

Prince Charles’ upcoming trip to Newport and Swansea on Friday has been cancelled in the wake of the impending storm Eunice that has forced a rare red weather warning in the UK.

The news of cancellation was shared online on behalf of the Prince of Wales by Clarence House in a statement that said, “Following official guidance, The Prince of Wales’s visit to Newport and Swansea on Friday 18 February will not go ahead due to the dangers posed by Storm Eunice.”

“In the interests of public safety, these engagements will be postponed with a view to rescheduling at a future date,” the statement further read.

Britain's meteorological service on Thursday, February 17, issued a rare "red weather" warning, with Storm Eunice packing wind gusts of 160kmh and set to cause "danger to life", reported AFP.

The storm is currently barrelling its way across the Atlantic, and is expected to cause "significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds" when it makes landfall on Friday, the Met Office said.