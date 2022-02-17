Kardashian family ecstatic over Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship



Pete Davidson holds a special place in the heart of the Kardashian clan - Sources.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the Saturday Night Live star has won over the hearts of other members from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan—in addition to that of Kim Kardashian, whom he has been dating since November.

Even though the couple has been dating only for a couple of months now, the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her. They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."





Recently, on Valentine’s Day, Pete sent flowers to not only the KKW Beauty founder but also her family.

Khloe Kardashian shared photos of the present she got for Valentine’s day Sharing photo, Khloe thanked Davidson for his sweet gesture as she wrote, "The sweetest! Thank you Pete" along with a string of pink heart emojis.

For the unversed, Kim's romance with The King of Staten Island actor comes almost a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.

