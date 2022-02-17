Keith Urban talks ‘panicked calls’ about replacing Adele for Vega Residency

Keith Urban recalls the moment calls started coming in by organizers hoping he would take over Adele’s cancelled spot for a Vegas Residency.

Because of Adele’s cancellation, it was revealed that Keith would be adding five more shows to his plans, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, between March 25th to April 2nd.

He even spoke of the exact moment he learned that Adele had pulled out of the show and told Jeremy Parsons of People (The TV Show)

He began the conversation by admitting, "We got a very panicked call one night, asking if we could fill in a bunch of shows and it worked out perfect. We were able to do it."



Before concluding he even gushed over the size of the stage and admitted that "I love that room. The stage is literally an arena, it's insane."