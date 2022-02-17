Pete Davidson returns to Instagram after Kanye West target on social media

Pete Davidson is ready for Kanye West's social media jibes as he returns to Instagram.

The SNL funnyman, who has kept mum over Ye's constant social media persuasion to get back Kim Kardashian, might be ready to deal with the estranged husband himself.

Pete, who uses the username 'Pmd' on the social media platform, currently has only 551K followers, one of which is Kanye West as well. The TV star on the other hand, is only following girlfriend Kim Kardashian and friend Sebastian Stan.

Pete's return comes after a four-year-long break from the photo-sharing app.



