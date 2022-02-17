Ed Sheeran burial plans approved by officials in UK

Ed Sheeran plans for an elaborate burial place have been approved by officials.

The Photograph hitmaker filed for permission from his local council to have a burial crypt in the grounds of his property in January.

The singer wants a 9ft by 6ft chamber on his estate that he shares with his wife Cherry.

Few around him however have objections to the plans. Anna Woods told The Sun: "The area is well served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of ­worship abound in the area.

"I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building.

"Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath, and now even the act of dying, be apart from the rest of us?"

With his burial place, Ed also has a pub, a recording studio, a fruit orchard and a swimming pool.

