Ed Sheeran burial plans approved by officials in UK

Ed Sheeran plans for an elaborate burial place have been approved by officials.
The Photograph hitmaker filed for permission from his local council to have a burial crypt in the grounds of his property in January.
The singer wants a 9ft by 6ft chamber on his estate that he shares with his wife Cherry.
Few around him however have objections to the plans. Anna Woods told The Sun: "The area is well served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of worship abound in the area.
"I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building.
"Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath, and now even the act of dying, be apart from the rest of us?"
With his burial place, Ed also has a pub, a recording studio, a fruit orchard and a swimming pool.
A$AP Rocky's sweetheart Rihanna leaves onlookers as she steeps out in Malibu
Metropolitan police launched investigation into allegations linked to Queen's eldest son Prince Charles' charity
Ali Fazal speaks out about his working experience with Gal Gadot
Sonya Hussyn managed to pull off an exhilarating surprise for her parents this week by buying them a house of their own
Linda Evangelista is ready to talk about a hellish cosmetic procedure that left her "permanently deformed"
Johnny Depp is hopeful of restarting his life and made it known as he accepted a Gold Medal of Merit in Serbia