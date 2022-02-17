 
Thursday February 17, 2022
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran burial plans approved by officials in UK

Ed Sheeran has extensive plans for his final resting place

By Web Desk
February 17, 2022
Ed Sheeran   plans for an elaborate burial place have been approved by officials.

The Photograph  hitmaker filed for permission from his local council to have a burial crypt in the grounds of his property in January.

The singer wants a  9ft by 6ft chamber on his estate that he shares with his wife Cherry.

Few around him however have objections  to the plans. Anna Woods told The Sun: "The area is well served by local churches and I feel there is no need for a well-known person to create his own island of calm when lovely places of ­worship abound in the area.

"I also note there will be a burial chamber in the building.

"Are celebrities now so detached from reality that their every living breath, and now even the act of dying, be apart from the rest of us?"

With his burial place, Ed also has a pub,  a recording studio, a fruit orchard and a swimming pool.