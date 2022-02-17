Karachi Kings create PSL history

Babar Azam leaves the field after getting out in the 23rd match of the PSL 2022 against Multan Sultans. -PCB

LAHORE: Karachi Kings are making all the noise in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season and for all the wrong reasons.

The Babar Azam-led team made PSL history on Wednesday when they became the first side to lose nine consecutive matches in the league stages of the six-team tournament.

The unwanted record came after the team was defeated by Multan Sultans by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in the 23rd match of the seventh edition.

Karachi Kings now have the longest losing streak of nine matches — eight this season and one from the previous PSL edition. The record was previously held by the Lahore Qalandars.

Overall, Kings are the 2nd team to lose eight matches — regardless of sequence — in a single edition. The other team to lose eight matches in a season was Quetta, who had lost eight matches in 2021.

Karachi remain without points after eight matches in the ongoing tournament.

Before this, the unwanted record of most consecutive defeat in a single edition of PSL was with Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars were beaten in six consecutive games in the 2018 season of PSL.