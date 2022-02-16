Faisal Kapadia meets Coldplay’s Chris Martin at Dubai party

Faisal Kapadia had a fan moment of his own on Tuesday when he ran into Coldplay’s Chris Martin at a party

Faisal Kapadia from Strings had a major fan moment of his own on Tuesday, February 15, when he ran into Coldplay’s Chris Martin at a Coldplay concert afterparty in Dubai!

Taking to Instagram to share his excitement, Kapadia wrote, “Never, ever, EVER in my wildest dreams did I imagine THIS moment.”

He went on to try and further pen down his exhilaration, writing, “Chris Martin. Coldplay After Party. Dubai. What. a . Fan. moment. What. An. Experience.”





Not only did Kapadia meet up the global superstar Martin, but he also managed to have a conversation with him about Pakistan and his fellow Pakistani stars!

“And the icing on the cake, my brief conversation about Pakistan, Amjad Sabri saab, Coke Studio, and Strings. I still can’t get over it,” shared Kapadia.

Naturally, Kapadia’s Instagram post was met with much enthusiasm, with musician Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan (aka Zulfi), writing, “Yaar. Maza aagya ye dekh ke,” and his former bandmate Bilal Maqsood commenting, “Whattttt!”