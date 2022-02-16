Here’s what Hiba Bukhari did to prevent her hubby Arez Ahmed from marrying again

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed exchanged vows in January 2022 and the former stated that her husband will not be allowed to marry for the second time, as per written clause.

The lovers no doubt make a beautiful pair and Hiba is very possessive about Arez.

She would never approve of him looking at another woman or even thinking of taking up a second wife.

The Fitoor star in a recent interview said, "I had added a written clause in the Nikahnama that will prohibit Arez from marrying anyone else ever."

"I have signed all my due rights on the papers which I think were needed."

The pair publicly never opened up on their love life until they announced their wedding date.