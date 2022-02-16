Shilpa Shetty holds birthday party for her daughter Samisha

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is sharing adorable snaps from the birthday bash of her daughter Samisha.
The 46-year-old actor and her husband Raj Kundra hosted a birthday party for their daughter on Tuesday. Apart from Shilpa, Raj and their nine-year-old son Viaan, Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Sunanda Shetty and other family members were part of the celebrations.
Amid all, the Dhadkan actor turned to Instagram and gave glimpses of the event.
Sharing the clips Shilp wrote, “Thank you @kefiwrappersanddecor for making it so special for Samisha's second birthday" and "Thank you so much for the yummy cake.”
The birthday celebration took place in a garden that was decked out with a tiny tent, teddy bears, and pink, golden, and white balloons. 'Welcome to Samisha's Teddy Land,' a sign near the tent read. Near Samisha's tent, a birthday cake with teddy bears, flowers, and chocolate sticks was also visible.
BTS’ J-Hope takes to social media with a health update for Jimin following his Appendicitis surgery, COVID-19
Rams shared Prince Harry’s photos on its official Twitter handle with caption, “Feelin' like royalty.”
Giuffre sued Andrew in August 2021
Deepika Padukone said, “The response to Gehraiyaan has been dizzying to say the least!"
The palace said, “Today The Queen held Audiences with incoming Ambassadors via video link from Windsor Castle to...
Bappi Lahiri was admitted in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital in Juhu