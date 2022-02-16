'Prince Andrew not out of the woods'

Royal experts are expressing their views about the out of court settlement between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre.



Giuffre had approached the court accusing Andrew of raping her when she was young.



The Queen Elizabeth's second son was stripped of his military titles and honours and privileges recently due to the sexual assault allegations against him.

While some people think that the settle came as a relief from Andrew, royal biographer Angela Levin thinks the Prince is "not at all out of the woods."

Talking about the settlement she said, "Apparently Virginia has the right to tell her version of what happened."

Lisa Bloom, who is representing eight Jeffrey Epstein victims, said , "We hail Virginia’s victory today. She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage."