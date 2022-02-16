Halyna Hutchins husband and son file lawsuit against Alec Baldwin

A lawsuit has been filed against Alec Baldwin by the family of a woman who shot dead by the actor during the shooting of his movie "Rust".



According to Reuters, Halyna Hutchins husband and the couple’s 9-year-old son has filed a wrongful death suit against the actor.

The suit was filed in Santa Fe County, New Mexico, on behalf of Matthew Hutchins, husband of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.



“The lawsuit names Alec Baldwin and others who are responsible for the safety on the set and whose reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to the senseless and tragic death of Halyna Hutchins,” attorney Brian Panish told a news conference in Los Angeles.



Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when a gun Baldwin was using during a rehearsal fired off a live bullet. The movie was being filmed at Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.