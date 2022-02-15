‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ song ‘Jab Saiyaan’ features blooming romance b/w Alia Bhatt-Shantanu

Alia Bhatt has dropped another heart-touching track from her upcoming, highly-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi and fans cannot stop gushing over her on-screen pairing with actor and choreographer Shantanu Maheshwari.

Song titled, Jab Saiyaan, features the love story of Alia’s character Gangu with Shantanu and the track follows their blossoming romance in the movie.

Sharing the song on social media, the Kalank actress penned a heartfelt caption, "Unfolding the cards of love! Bringing to you a piece of Gangu’s heart, introducing @shantanum07."

The melodious ballad is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with lyrics penned by AM Turaz.





Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks the first collaboration of director SLB with Alia, also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz among others.

The film is set to release in theatres on February 25.