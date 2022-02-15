Cardi B received THIS from Offset on Valentine's Day

American rapper, Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset has showered her lady-love Cardi B with red roses and Chanel bags on the occasion of Valentine’s day.



The I Like It songstress, 29, couldn't push back her emotions as she expressed her appreciation for her gifts on her Instagram Stories.

"My day went like this yesterday... I love you my baby @offset," Cardi captioned the pictures.

Cardi could not believe her eyes as she was gifted astounding Chanel purses, including one not available in the United States.

"That's Dubai, it's not in America. Confirmed," Offset said of a red and black one Cardi was holding.

In the pictures, Cardi is seen clad in a skin-tight jean dress and looks quite happy on a special day.

The fun didn't stop there, as Cardi was also treated to a lavish Valentine's Day brunch, "We got the Valentines pancakes," Offset remarked.

For the unversed, Cardi, shares a 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and a 5-month-old son with Offset.