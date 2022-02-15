Akshay Kumar looks fierce in new poster of ‘Bachchhan Paandey,’ trailer out on Feb 18

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar has a number of interesting projects lined-up for release in 2022. The actor has recently dropped a brand new poster from one of his highly-anticipated films, Bachchhan Paandey and has set the internet ablaze.

Taking to his social media accounts, the Entertainment actor announced the release date of the trailer of his upcoming action-packed film.

The Sooryavanshi actor dropped a glimpse into his intense and fierce-looking transformation in the upcoming movie. Sharing a much intriguing poster from Bachchhan Paandey, the Rowdy Rathore actor wrote, “This is one character that has more shades than a paint shop! Bachchhan Paandey aapko daraane, hasaane, rulaane sab ke liye ready hai. Please give him all your love. Trailer Out on 18th Feb 2022."

In the poster, the Khiladi 786 star could be seen looking fierce as ever and a power-packed dialogue written alongside that reads, "Mujhe Bhai Nahi, GODFATHER Bolte Hain."

The Houseful star’s fans reacted to the poster, as many lauded the actor’s intense transformation in the film. While others shared the excitement that they cannot wait to watch the film.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in important roles. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchhan Paandey will hit the theatres on March 18 this year.