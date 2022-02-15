Oscars 2022: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes to host 94th Academy Awards

Comic actresses Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will share hosting duties for the Oscars 2022, according to media reports.



The Variety and Deadline both reported that actors Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will host the event in March, according to AFP.

The Academy did not comment on the reports.

Broadcaster ABC last month confirmed the Oscars will have a host for the first time since 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel last took the stage for Tinseltown´s most important prize-giving event.

The following year´s hostless format drew praise and was even emulated by other awards shows such as the Emmys, but subsequent Oscar ceremonies have been criticized for lacking focus and humor.

Next month´s Oscars will return to the ceremony´s traditional Dolby Theatre venue in Hollywood, after the pandemic-affected 2021 Academy Awards were held at a Los Angeles train station.

They are being held later than usual, reportedly to avoid clashing with February´s Winter Olympics and Sunday´s Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

Earlier, there were reports that Selena Gomez will host the 94th Annual Academy Awards along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin.(AFP/Web Desk)