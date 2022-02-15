Julia Fox and Kanye West's romantic drama ends

American rapper Kanye West and actress Julia Fox have ended their open relationship after six weeks of dating.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” her rep said in a statement to Page Six, “but they are no longer together.”



The 32-year-old actress recently wrote in a since-deleted statement, captured and re-shared by several Twitter accounts: "Y'all would love if I was soooo upset! The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it's NOT TRUE!! Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.

She wrote: "I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!"

On the other hand, Kanye, 44, spent Super Bowl Sunday on a social media tirade in which he shared that he had cut Kid Cudi from his new album and bashed Pete Davidson.

Julia Fox and Kanye West's split comes amid the rapper's big claim about her estranged wife Kim Kardashian that they will eventually 'get back together'.