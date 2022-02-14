Kate Middleton ecstatic at baby joy on Valentine’s Day eve

Kate Middleton is overjoyed after her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, gave birth on Valentine's

According to Hello magazine, Kate Middleton is overjoyed this Valentine's Day after her former private secretary, Rebecca Priestley, gave birth to her second child with husband Adam Alexander Priestley.

Rebecca, who worked as Kate's former private secretary from 2012 to 2017, gave birth to a son, Patrick Michael Walter Priestley, who will be known as Paddy.

Paddy was born on the 27th of January, despite the fact that the news was announced on Sunday.

This is the family's second child. Back in 2019, they welcomed their first child, whom they named William Michael Alexander, but affectionately refer to as Billy.

Rebecca, who served the royal family for ten years before retiring, was widely regarded as the Duchess' right-hand woman, reported Hello magazine, and she also joined the Cambridges on tours to Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.

Rebecca, who married Adam in the royally exclusive Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in 2017, was also awarded the Royal Victorian Order in October 2017 for serving the monarchy personally.