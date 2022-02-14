Duchess of Cornwall Camilla confirmed to be covid-19 positive

Camilla Duchess of Cornwall has officially been found to have tested positive, barely a few days after her husband Prince Charles fell sick.
The news has been brought to light by royal expert Rebecca English.
She revealed the news in a short tweet that reads, "The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.”
The post concluded with an assurance that detailed, "We continue to follow government guidelines. Her Royal Highness has been triple vaccinated."
In light of Prince Charles’ side-by-side diagnosis, royal fans have started growing anxious regarding possible exposure to both the Queen and the rest of the Royal Family.
At 95 the current monarch is well into the highly vulnerable group, for whom a positive test result could prove dangerous.
