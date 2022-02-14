Feroze Khan announces birth of second child: 'It’s a Baby Girl'

Feroze Khan and wife Alizey have welcomed their second child and it's a baby girl!

Taking to Instagram on February 14, the Khaani star shared the good news with his millions of followers by writing, “It’s a Baby Girl.”

The 31-year-old actor expressed gratitude towards Allah for blessing him with a baby girl, whom the couple has named Fatima Khan.

The Aye Musht-E-Khaak actor tied the knot with his life-partner in March 2018 and embraced fatherhood by welcoming a baby boy in May 2019.





