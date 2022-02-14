Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dance hand-in-hand at 2022 Super Bowl: Watch

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dance hand-in-hand at 2022 Super Bowl

Love is in the air for Jennifer Lopez and her beau Ben Affleck.



Ben with his ladylove attended Super Bowl 2022 on Sunday and the couple in no time took away all the limelight as they danced around and held hands while enjoying the game from the stands.



The Get Right singer and The Town star were also seen alongside Cardi B and other artists at the game and since then the videos of the couple's pre-Valentine's date have now been going viral.

Their outing on Sunday comes after the Marry Me actress revealed in a weekend newsletter that her boyfriend created a personalized music video to her song On My Way from her new movie as an early Valentine's Day present for her.

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez shared in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."



